SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,059 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 1.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,926 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,019,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 81,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 512,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after acquiring an additional 512,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after acquiring an additional 277,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $65.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.