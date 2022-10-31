Spell Token Market Capitalization Tops $92.54 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $92.54 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spell Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,614.54 or 0.31913328 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,317,423,120 tokens. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.