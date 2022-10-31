Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Position Raised by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 74,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

PSLV stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

