SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stake Boosted by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 69.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,690,000 after buying an additional 1,995,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,226,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,587,000 after purchasing an additional 908,732 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7,122.8% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 905,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 893,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $46,836,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

