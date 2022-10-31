S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $37.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STBA. StockNews.com began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $861,000. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

