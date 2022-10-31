STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Short Interest Up 14.8% in October

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on STAG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.3 %

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.59. 1,650,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

