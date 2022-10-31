Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STAN. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.33) price objective on Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 815 ($9.85).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 519.60 ($6.28) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 578.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 581.56. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 406.20 ($4.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 641 ($7.75). The stock has a market cap of £15.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 764.12.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

