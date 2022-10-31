Stargate Finance (STG) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $66.86 million and $13.49 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

