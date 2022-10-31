Starry Group (STRY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Starry Group to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. On average, analysts expect Starry Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STRY stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Starry Group has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.

Several research firms have commented on STRY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starry Group to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $28,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,328,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,017,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 516,330 shares of company stock worth $640,436 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,725,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,261,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,353,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

