State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.85 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 354.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $220.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average is $250.61. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.58.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

