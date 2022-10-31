State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,606 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $67.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

