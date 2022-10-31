Steem (STEEM) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $92.76 million and $7.69 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001132 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,742.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00021817 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00270325 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00119205 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00722208 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00564750 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00230899 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
