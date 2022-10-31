Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Up 13.2% in October

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 144,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

