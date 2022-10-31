Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,579 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,114,812,000 after purchasing an additional 264,652 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.71. 144,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,541,118. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

