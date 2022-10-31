Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LOW traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.45. 92,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.85. The company has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.78.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

