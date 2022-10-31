Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

ORCL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.78. 190,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,454,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

