Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 11,475 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,333,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSE BTT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,831. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

