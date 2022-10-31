Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,336 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.07% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 74,488 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 134.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 29,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000.

NYSEARCA:BIZD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,598. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

