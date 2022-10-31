Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,650 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 46.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,557 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 61.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,196,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,348 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 77,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,494. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.