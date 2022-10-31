Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,455 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $152.65. The stock had a trading volume of 168,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.89 and a 200 day moving average of $165.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

