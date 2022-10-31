Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,364 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,513,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,490,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 246,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,516,000 after acquiring an additional 332,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $46.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.