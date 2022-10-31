Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,543.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,554.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,216.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,144.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

