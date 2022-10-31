Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $51.39 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $51,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $298.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

