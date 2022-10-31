Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $328.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.