Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,979 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $151.66 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

