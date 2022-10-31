Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 13,125 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $93.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.