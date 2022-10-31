Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 193 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $235.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.01. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

