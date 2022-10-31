Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,242 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $207,794,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $61,128,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,669.6% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 842,449 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

