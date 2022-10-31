Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 650 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 3.3 %

PM opened at $92.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.97.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.44.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

