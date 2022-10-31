StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Trading Up 4.0 %

Ashford stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. Ashford has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.