StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Ashford Trading Up 4.0 %
Ashford stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. Ashford has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.99.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.