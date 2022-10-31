StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company's stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.03. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 198.27% and a negative net margin of 104.40%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company's stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

