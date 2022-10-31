StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.78 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 85.20%.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

