StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Qumu to $0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Qumu has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 58.17% and a negative return on equity of 146.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

