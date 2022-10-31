StockNews.com Downgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Hold

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 180,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

