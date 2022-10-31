StockNews.com Lowers Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to Hold

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BCH stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.99. 158,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,181. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.40. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 49.07% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.40 million. Research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 13.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Banco de Chile by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.