StockNews.com Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Hold

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TECK. TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.
Teck Resources Stock Down 2.4 %
Teck Resources stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,111,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
