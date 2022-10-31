StockNews.com Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Hold

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TECK. TD Securities lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,111,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after acquiring an additional 318,294 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 32.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after buying an additional 262,177 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

