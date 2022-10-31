StockNews.com Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to Sell

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.37. 4,374,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,380. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 242.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 194,869 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

