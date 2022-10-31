Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,100 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 610,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on SRI shares. TheStreet cut Stoneridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 12.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stoneridge Trading Up 1.7 %
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $220.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
