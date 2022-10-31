Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.36. Stryker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.15-$9.25 EPS.
Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.24. 2,623,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
