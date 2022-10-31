Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.36. Stryker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.15-$9.25 EPS.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.24. 2,623,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.43.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

