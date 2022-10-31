Studio City International (MSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1.89) million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%.

Studio City International Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSC opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

