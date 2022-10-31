Suku Price Tops $0.0609 on Top Exchanges (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can now be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

