Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 191,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,895,762 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $5.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

