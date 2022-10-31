SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.86. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 6,746 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 7.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $613.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

