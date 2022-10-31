Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of C$1.89 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$12.49 billion.

SU stock opened at C$45.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$28.77 and a twelve month high of C$53.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. CSFB set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.39.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. In other Suncor Energy news, Director Christopher Raymond Seasons acquired 1,525 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.52 per share, with a total value of C$64,843.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,843. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00.

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

