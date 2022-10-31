Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,482,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 1,295,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,964.6 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 5.9 %

SZKMF opened at $33.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

