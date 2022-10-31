Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Cowen from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $93.06 on Monday. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Synaptics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

