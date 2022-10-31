T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 5.5% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $72,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $150.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $151.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.66 billion, a PE ratio of 122.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

