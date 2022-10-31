T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Raymond James

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.75.

TMUS stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a PE ratio of 123.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $151.93.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.92%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

