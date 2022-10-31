Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $95.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

