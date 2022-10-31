Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.63. 122,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

